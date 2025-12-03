UAE flag, portrait of Zayed and Rashid unfurled atop Alps as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Embodying the nation’s remarkable journey and lofty aspirations, the UAE flag and images of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum crested the French Alps courtesy of an expedition under the ‘Our Flag at the Summit’ initiative. The determination of the Emirati people to reach for the pinnacle in every field shone through in the symbolic act on an Alpine peak in the Valtrans region.

Coinciding with celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad, the initiative proclaiming the slogan ‘From Desert Dunes to Snowy Peaks’ involves a collaboration between Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and the UAE Skiers Academy. It was held in conjunction with the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ campaign, which was launched last year under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Launched by the UAE Skiers Academy 14 years ago, it is for the first time that the ‘Our Flag at the Summit’ initiative is partnering a government entity. The collaboration with Brand Dubai also serves to highlight the ‘Year of the Community’ in the UAE, which is soon to be followed by the ‘Year of the Family.’ It is notable that the expedition team also featured a father alongside his sons, further exemplifying the Emirati values of unity and community cohesion.

The organisers ensured that participants in the initiative reflected the entire diversity of Emirati society and fully embodied the spirit of teamwork and national unity that it represents. The team that undertook the expedition travelled from Dubai to Geneva before the onward journey to the Valtrans resort in the French Alps. The team received intensive training in preparation for the summit ascent, which culminated with the raising of the UAE flag and a 3x1-metre portrait of Zayed and Rashid.

Comprising 10 of the UAE’s most adept skiers, the expedition team underwent a comprehensive training programme that equipped every member to handle the challenging terrain and the weather at higher altitudes. The team’s summit ascent and act of raising the UAE flag and a portrait of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid made for a profound picture. After successfully completing their mission, the summiteers expressed their pride in raising their nation’s prestige after overcoming the steep challenge.

Alluding to the feat, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “This initiative embodies the spirit of the UAE we want the world to see: a nation that constantly strives for excellence and believes in the ability of its youth to transform aspirations into tangible achievements. Raising our nation’s flag and the portrait of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid atop the French Alps in collaboration with the UAE Skiers Academy furthers Brand Dubai’s mission to showcase inspiring role models from among our people and highlight their success stories across diverse domains. This event held as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations makes us especially proud since it exemplifies the unity and pioneering spirit of the UAE’s leadership and its people.”

For his part, Ibrahim Khadem, Co-founder of the UAE Skiers Academy, said, “We are pleased to announce the arrival of the ‘Our Flag at the Summit’ team in Geneva as part of an exceptional journey featuring 10 champions from the UAE Skiers. This initiative coincides with our beloved nation’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations and highlights the dedication of Emirati youth as they strive to live up to the ideals of leadership and achievement. It also highlights their honourable commitment to raising our nation’s name and flag atop peaks and on international platforms.”

Upon the team’s arrival at the summit and the raising of the UAE flag and the portrait of Zayed and Rashid, the national anthem was sung amidst an atmosphere surcharged by pride and emotion. The summiteers captured photos documenting the historic moment, which represents the culmination of weeks of preparation and reinforces the sense of belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

The UAE Skiers Academy launched its ‘Our Flag at the Summit’ initiative 14 years ago, aiming to foster a spirit of patriotism and ambition among young people by raising the UAE flag on mountain peaks around the world and reinforcing the nation’s image as a symbol of excellence, generosity, and innovation. Since its inception, the initiative has seen the UAE flag planted on the summits of some of the world’s most prominent mountains, inspiring countless young Emiratis to undertake sporting and humanitarian efforts that reflect the nation’s values and pioneering spirit.

Geographical and logistical details of the expedition reflect the extensive preparation and challenges it involved. The expedition team travelled over 5,000 kilometres from Dubai International Airport to the Valtourance resort in the French Alps, beginning with a flight of approximately 10 hours at an altitude of 36,000 feet, followed by a road journey of nearly 220 kilometres from Geneva Airport to Valtourance, including about 90 kilometres of winding mountain roads and continuous ascents. The UAE flag and a portrait of Zayed and Rashid measuring 1x3 metres across were ultimately unfurled on the summit standing over 3,300 metres above sea level braving winter weather where the temperature ranged between -3 and -9 degrees Celsius.