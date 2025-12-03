Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Amiri Guard

SHARJAH, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Amiri Guard in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the Decree, the general organisational structure of the Amiri Guard is approved. The Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions on the following: the detailed organisational structure of the Amiri Guard; the resolutions required to implement this Decree, including approving the job descriptions of the units within the Amiri Guard in accordance with their respective competences; and the creation, merger or cancellation of any organisational units under the departments included in the general organisational structure.