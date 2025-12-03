DAE signs long-term lease agreements with AJet for 10 Boeing 737-8 Aircraft

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has signed long-term lease agreements with AJet and Turkish Airlines for 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2026 and 2027.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to be chosen by long-time customer Turkish Airlines to provide them a solution to AJet’s growing fleet requirements with these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft. Türkiye is a fast-growing market, with flight movements increasing 5.7 percent in the first half of 2025, according to Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport. We thank Turkish Airlines and AJet for their ongoing trust in DAE and wish them much success with their new fleet additions.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 236 Boeing aircraft, including 119 737 MAX family aircraft.