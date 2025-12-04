Hazza bin Zayed attends Al Etihad Oasis show marking 54th Eid Al Etihad

AL AIN, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended Al Ain City Municipality’s celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, which featured a national show titled 'Al Etihad Oasis', held in the Al Ain International Airport area.

Also in attendance during the event were H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; along with several sheikhs, officials as well as citizens and residents of Al Ain Region.

The Al Etihad Oasis show featured a national artistic production that expressed the spirit of the union and the deeply rooted values of the UAE’s leadership, which has placed people at the centre of development.

The performance highlighted key milestones from the history of Al Ain Region throughout the UAE’s union journey across a series of main scenes, including the beginning of Al Ain Region’s development with the arrival of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the phase of empowerment under the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the current era under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, showcasing the comprehensive developmental renaissance taking place across Al Ain Region’s vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that celebrating this cherished national occasion is an opportunity to reflect on the values and principles of the union established and instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, transforming the UAE into a global beacon of comprehensive and sustainable development, enabling citizens and residents alike to enjoy security, prosperity and stability, and inspiring them to continue contributing confidently and steadfastly to the nation’s progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also highlighted that the distinguished national achievements made across various fields throughout the glorious union journey motivate continued determination and commitment to the development path under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ensuring the UAE’s ongoing global leadership and strengthening its position as an exceptional model of progress, nation-building and development, to continue the path set by the Founding Fathers to secure a better future for future generations.

The Al Etihad Oasis show also presented an artistic and musical narrative celebrating the identity of Al Ain and its developmental journey, which emerged from the heart of the desert to embody the pioneering vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The performance included five scenes representing core values that shaped Al Ain Region’s renaissance: the beginning of the vision, the flourishing of education, preserving the national legacy, the beauty of Al Ain, and the joy of the nation, delivering a message of gratitude and loyalty to the UAE and its leadership, and celebrating the spirit of unity that has made the country a prominent model of progress, development and prosperity.