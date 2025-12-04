Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed, Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed attend Eid Al Etihad celebration at Al Dhafra Fort

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Eid Al Etihad celebrations at Al Dhafra Fort, marking the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with a showcase of traditional and cultural performances that reflected the spirit of the national occasion.

During the event, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised that the celebration serves as an opportunity to renew loyalty to the nation’s leadership and to honour the UAE's Founding Fathers who established the pillars of a strong, unified, and resilient nation.

They commended the performances and activities that highlighted the UAE’s rich heritage and national identity, noting that they embody the pride of the people of the Al Dhafra Region in the nation’s journey and its ongoing achievements.