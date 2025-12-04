Sharjah Finance Department enhances government payment options

SHARJAH, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) announced the activation of a four-month installment payment service in partnership with Tamara, providing customers with a flexible financial option that eases burdens and enhances the quality of the government service experience, without any additional costs or complex procedures.

This initiative reflects SFD’s ongoing approach of offering smart and innovative payment alternatives for all segments of customers, while enhancing flexibility in processing fees and government transactions. It also aligns with community needs and keeps pace with global best practices in financial technology.

The announcement was made during a partnership agreement signing ceremony held at the SFD’s headquarters, in the presence of Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the SFD; along with senior officials and representatives from Tamara.

Huda Al-Yassi, Director of the Financial System Department at the Sharjah Finance Department, affirmed that launching the installment service through Tamara represents a strategic step reflecting SFD’s vision of placing the customer at the heart of development efforts and providing sustainable financial solutions that support continuity of government services.

She stated, “Our partnership with Tamara comes within an integrated approach that enhances payment convenience and reduces financial burdens for customers, in line with Sharjah Government’s direction toward smart and sustainable financial solutions. We have worked to develop options that align with real customer needs, providing them the ability to manage their financial commitments without disrupting or delaying their transactions, while ensuring the highest standards of compliance and governance.”