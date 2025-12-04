TRENDS to participate in BRIDGE Summit with AI-enhanced pavilion

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced its participation in the BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest event in the media, content and entertainment industries, taking place from 8th to 10th December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

TRENDS’ participation will feature a dedicated pavilion that serves as an interactive knowledge platform combining scientific research with modern technological tools.

During the summit, TRENDS will offer attendees and visitors an exceptional experience by showcasing its diverse research publications and strategic studies on regional and international issues.

In line with the summit’s forward-looking themes, the TRENDS pavilion will present a range of specialised activities and events enhanced with artificial intelligence, enabling visitors to engage with research content in innovative ways. This approach reflects the centre’s vision of harnessing technology to support knowledge and anticipate future trends.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said the BRIDGE Summit represents a transformative leap that is reshaping the global media and creative content landscape.

He added that the TRENDS pavilion demonstrates the centre’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid developments in content creation and its belief that rigorous scientific research is the foundation for producing meaningful and impactful media.

Dr. Al-Ali said the summit provides an ideal opportunity to build bridges of communication with leading thinkers, media professionals and content creators from around the world, facilitating the exchange of perspectives and expertise in ways that advance human development and knowledge. He noted that TRENDS aims, through its participation, to present a pioneering model for research centres that employ future-oriented tools to analyse current realities and anticipate what lies ahead.