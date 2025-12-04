GPSSA transforms 8 key services for faster, more customer-focused experiences

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced the transformation of eight key customer services, significantly reducing paperwork, processing times, and complexities.

This revamp, part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, enables insured individuals and employers to manage their pension and social security matters with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector and Head of the Zero Bureaucracy Team at GPSSA, highlighted that this transformation is part of the Authority’s efforts to redesign and integrate government procedures, making the customer journey faster, simpler, and more efficient. She noted that these changes align with the principles of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and the nation’s vision to reduce service-related requirements and procedures, ensuring a smooth customer experience with minimal effort.

Al Suwaidi also emphasised that digital transformation and smart integration with government entities have enabled GPSSA to consolidate similar processes, exchange data proactively, rely on stored records without requesting them again, eliminate unnecessary steps, and simplify current requirements, significantly reducing the time needed to complete services.

The transformed services include contribution payment procedure, employer registration service, insured individual registration service, insurance benefit disbursement service (civilian), beneficiary registration service, insurance benefit disbursement service (military), issuance of to whom it may concern certificate service and pension entitlement update service.

The GPSSA has confirmed that these advancements are the result of strategic government partnerships and digital transformation initiatives on the "Ma'ashi" platform. The Authority remains committed to continuous innovation, ensuring its services are easy, smart, and proactive, in line with the evolving needs and expectations of its customers.