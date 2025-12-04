Make-A-Wish UAE enhances humanitarian cooperation, support children with critical illnesses

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Al Suwaidi Foundation, aiming to unify humanitarian efforts and strengthen community cooperation in supporting sick children and fulfilling their wishes. This step reflects the values of generosity and solidarity that define the UAE community.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed bin Khalifa bin Yousef Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Suwaidi Foundation and the Abu Dhabi Art Society (ADAS), and Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It aligns with Make-A-Wish’s strategy for the “Year of Community,” which focuses on enhancing partnerships with public and private sector institutions to expand positive impact and achieve greater integration in efforts aimed at bringing joy to children and supporting their psychological and social well-being.

Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairperson of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, in recognition of her noble humanitarian efforts and her pioneering role in promoting generosity and compassion in the UAE community. He expressed his pride in this collaboration and praised the humanitarian mission of Make-A-Wish, affirming that supporting sick children embodies the highest forms of social responsibility upheld by the UAE.

He said, "We are pleased to contribute to granting children’s wishes and bringing smiles to their faces, driven by our deep belief in the impact of humanitarian work in strengthening positive values and enhancing social cohesion."

For his part, Hani Al Zubaidi expressed his profound appreciation to the Al Suwaidi Foundation for its generous support and constructive cooperation, saying, "We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Al Suwaidi Foundation for its commitment and humanitarian spirit in supporting our mission. Their collaboration reflects the community-driven values we cherish in the UAE and demonstrates their belief in the importance of standing by children with critical illnesses and giving them hope and joy."

He added, "We take great pride in this partnership, which aligns with our vision of building bridges of cooperation with leading national institutions. Through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing more smiles to the faces of our children, who inspire us with hope every day."

Both parties concluded by reaffirming that this MoU represents a pioneering model of integration between humanitarian institutions in the UAE and strengthens the culture of giving that lies at the heart of the nation’s values.