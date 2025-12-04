Tahnoon bin Zayed Scholarship in AI Excellence programme supports outstanding undergraduate talent at MBZUAI

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to position the nation as a global leader in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), the Tahnoon bin Zayed Scholarship in AI Excellence has been established to support outstanding undergraduate students at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Commencing in the 2025-2026 academic year, the Scholars programme will empower the next generation of leaders to achieve their academic and professional aspirations in the field of AI.

This merit-based Scholarship aims to support approximately 350 undergraduate students over six years.

Candidates will go through a rigorous selection process. Selection criteria will focus on mathematical fluency, leadership, and an entrepreneurial attitude.

In addition to financial support, the recipients of this Scholarship will be provided with exclusive opportunities to represent the UAE at high-profile youth events locally and globally, and resources to pursue their entrepreneurship ventures and technology innovations.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "Artificial intelligence is reshaping every aspect of human progress — from science and education to the economy and society — and the future will belong to those who learn fast, adapt with courage, and harness these technologies responsibly in service of humanity, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Guided by this vision, this scholarship aims to empower talented and ambitious young minds to be active partners in shaping the future we aspire to — as innovators who apply knowledge, share it widely, serve humanity, and strengthen the United Arab Emirates’ position as a leading destination at the forefront of global innovation."

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of MBZUAI’s Board of Trustees and Secretary General of AIATC, said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his vision and generosity in championing this initiative. The Tahnoon bin Zayed Scholarship in AI Excellence for MBZUAI undergraduate students represents an investment in human potential—the most powerful driver of national progress. This Scholarship supports exceptional students and helps build the next generation of global AI leaders, who will shape the knowledge economy of tomorrow.”

Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI President and University Professor, said, “At MBZUAI, we remain deeply committed to fostering an environment where talented young minds can pursue advanced learning, conduct impactful research, and translate innovation into meaningful benefit for society. We are both proud and grateful for the country’s leadership in providing the Tahnoon bin Zayed Scholarship in AI Excellence to our undergraduate programme. This Scholarship will inspire a new generation of scholars to grow and lead with knowledge, creativity, and purpose.”

Unlike traditional AI programmes, MBZUAI’s Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence integrates core technical expertise with leadership, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary study.

Students engage with the humanities, business, and liberal arts to develop critical and ethical perspectives essential for advancing AI responsibly and at scale.

This pioneering programme is open to both national and international students and aims to attract the brightest and most ambitious minds, positioning MBZUAI at the forefront of undergraduate AI education.

Throughout the programme, students will gain hands-on experience through industry placements, internships, and mentorships with leading organisations in technology and research.

They will also benefit from MBZUAI’s advanced learning environment—featuring high-performance computational infrastructure, smart classrooms, dedicated incubation spaces, and world-renowned faculty with experience spanning both academia and industry.