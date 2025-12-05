Korea's current account surplus hits record US$89.6 billion through October

SEOUL, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Korea's current account surplus narrowed sharply from a month earlier in October as exports fell due mainly to fewer working days caused by the Chuseok holiday, but the cumulative surplus during the first 10 months of this year reached an all-time high, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$6.81 billion in October, down from $13.47 billion a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

But the data marked the 30th consecutive month of surplus as the country has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023, representing the second-longest surplus streak ever, reported Yonhap News Agency.

During the first 10 months of this year, the cumulative surplus totaled $89.58 billion, compared with $76.63 billion during the same period last year, marking the largest amount ever recorded for the cited period.

In its latest economic outlook released last month, the central bank projected this year's annual current account surplus at a record high of $115 billion.

The goods account posted a surplus of $7.82 billion in October, narrowing from the previous month's $14.24 billion surplus, as exports fell 4.7 percent on-year to $55.88 billion due to fewer working days amid the extended Chuseok holiday.

Imports also declined 5 percent to $48.06 billion.