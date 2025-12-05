UAE Pavilion concludes participation at Egypt Defence Expo 2025

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion, organised by ADNEC Group with the support of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and the Ministry of Defence, concluded its successful participation at the Egypt Defence Expo 2025, which wrapped up yesterday at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo.

Over four days, the Pavilion attracted thousands of visitors, showcasing the UAE’s latest innovations in defence technology and reinforcing the country’s position as a hub for innovation and strategic partnerships globally.

The Pavilion brought together a select group of leading national companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL, AMMROC, Al Jundi magazine and ADNEC Group, the organisers of IDEX and NAVDEX 2027.

International visitors, including VIPs and official delegations from the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Djibouti and the Arab League visited the Pavilion.

Delegation representatives commended the UAE’s defence industries for their expanding role in the global supply chain, driven by high quality standards, advanced production capabilities and innovative design. The UAE’s solid track record of strategic partnerships with major international companies and its wide export reach were also recognised as key contributors to this success.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The success of the UAE Pavilion at the Egypt Defence Expo reflects ADNEC Group’s commitment to showcasing the UAE’s national defence companies and capabilities to an international audience. ADNEC Group’s participation in the EDEX 2025 aligns with a broader strategy to promote national defence industries and open new markets for local products, thereby enhancing their regional and international competitiveness.

Over four days, the Pavilion welcomed visits from senior officials, defence leaders and key stakeholders, fostering valuable connections and highlighting the UAE’s innovative contributions to the global defence industry.”

Throughout the event, international delegations held exclusive meetings with defence event advisors from ADNEC Group to discuss a range of topics, including defence and security exhibitions in the UAE. These discussions covered upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), both scheduled for 2027.

The UAE Pavilion served as a major and dynamic platform for showcasing the UAE’s leading defence and security companies. Over the course of the four days, the UAE Pavilion had a programme of meetings and presentations which enabled participants to explore the latest advancement in defence technology, promote new partnerships and strengthen international collaboration.

The UAE Pavilion will continue its roadshow in 2026, with planned participation in several leading international exhibitions, including the World Defence Show in Riyadh from 8th to 12th February, followed by Defence Services Asia in Kuala Lumpur, SAHA Expo in Istanbul, Egypt Airshow in El Alamein, SOFEX in Jordan, China Airshow in China, Marrakech Airshow in Morocco and the Bahrain International Airshow in Bahrain.