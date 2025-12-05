Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised its 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration under the theme “United,” amid a patriotic atmosphere that reflected a deep sense of belonging and loyalty to the United Arab Emirates and solidarity with its wise leadership. The event, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, embodied the cohesion of Emirati society and the unity of its citizens and residents, reaffirming the continued cooperation and collective commitment to strengthening the nation’s standing and advancing its progress.

The celebration witnessed official attendance that included Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development Affairs and International Organisations, Omran Anwar Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, Salem bin Ghafan Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Military and Security Affairs, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical and Life Sciences Affairs, Abdullah Al Blooshi, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, and Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, in the presence of Their Excellencies ambassadors and heads of foreign missions accredited to the UAE, MoFA employees, and their families.

In the opening speech, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi affirmed that Eid Al Etihad celebrates a pivotal moment in the history of the UAE, one that has carried with it generations of pride and honor. She added that the efforts of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates, will forever remain a symbol of determination, steadfast will, and sincere dedication to achieving a single vision and goal: the advancement, development, and prosperity of this nation.

She noted that thanks to the unity, uniqueness, and distinction of Emirati society, underpinned by values of cooperation, integration, and shared responsibility, the UAE has bolstered its position as a global destination for opportunities, talent, and promising minds. This aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who has emphasised that the UAE welcomes all who consider it their home and contribute with their effort and ideas to its advancement, and that the nation values the dedication and contributions of its residents to its development and progress.

She further stressed that the UAE remains committed to supporting global efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability, guided by dialogue and diplomatic means, and driven by a firm belief that building bridges of understanding is the true path to empowering peoples and enabling them to achieve their aspirations for development and prosperity.

The Ministry’s celebration featured a diverse range of cultural and entertainment activities that received wide engagement from attendees. The highlights included an exhibition by MoFA’s diplomat-artists, showcasing works that explored themes of national identity, Emirati nature, and cultural diplomacy, reflecting the nation’s rich history and human values. The program also included a performance titled ‘Naftakher Beek Ya Watan’ (‘We Are Proud of You, Our Nation’) presented by students of Al Dhabyaniya School, along with traditional Emirati folkloric performances such as Al Harbiya and Al Ayala. In addition, the event featured stations dedicated to traditional handicrafts, heritage displays, local foods, and a variety of recreational and educational activities designed for families and children.