Yas Clinic performs lifesaving urgent bone marrow transplant for 2-month-old infant

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic has given a two-month-old Pakistani baby girl a second chance at life after performing an urgent and highly complex bone marrow transplant that saved her from a rapidly worsening immune condition. When she first arrived in Abu Dhabi, she was critically ill, unable to fight off even the smallest infection, and her young life was slipping away.

By the time she reached Yas Clinic in Abu Dhabi, the infant was battling three aggressive infections simultaneously, each one capable of overwhelming her fragile immune system. She was on high ventilator support, receiving medications to maintain her blood pressure, and facing multiple organ stress.

In the middle of this critical situation came an unexpected ray of hope when her father was found to be a full HLA match, confirming full blood compatibility required for a bone marrow transplant. But despite this fortunate match, the baby girl was far too sick to receive chemotherapy or conditioning, the standard preparation needed before a bone marrow transplant.

This left the medical team with only one option, a direct, immediate, lifesaving bone marrow transplant using her father’s healthy stem cells, performed without any conditioning. It was a highly challenging and unconventional path, but it was the only chance to restore her immune system.

Today, only two months after the procedure, the infant’s recovery is nothing short of remarkable. She has been off the ventilator for over a month, breathing entirely on her own. All three viruses have cleared from her system. She is feeding well, regaining strength day by day, and expected to go home soon.