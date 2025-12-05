NCEMA honours volunteers of National Programme for Building Specialised Volunteer Cadres

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) celebrated International Volunteer Day, reaffirming the value of volunteerism as a deeply rooted principle in Emirati society and embodying the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to national development and foster a culture of giving and social responsibility.

This occasion aligns with the UAE’s vision to advance humanitarian and community work and to activate the vital role of volunteers in supporting the national response system during crises and emergencies, a reflection of the spirit of solidarity and compassion that defines the Emirati identity.

As part of the International Volunteer Day celebration, NCEMA recognised volunteers participating in the National Programme for Building Specialised Volunteer Cadres, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to promoting community readiness and supporting the nation’s response frameworks.

The initiative highlighted the participation of over 350 volunteers representing vital specialisations such as UAE Mission Support – Nation of Humanity, healthcare, firefighting and rescue, and crowd management، reflecting the diversity and unity of the national volunteer ecosystem.

NCEMA places great emphasis on developing and empowering volunteers through specialised programmes and training initiatives that ensure the sustainability of the national volunteer system in the fields of emergency, crisis, and disaster management. Among these is the National Programme for Building Specialised Volunteer Cadres, a flagship platform dedicated to preparing highly skilled volunteers capable of supporting field operations across vital sectors.

Implemented within an integrated national framework, the programme brings together multiple sectors and strategic partners to train and qualify volunteers with specialised competencies that enhance the UAE’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies and crises.

The programme represents a pioneering model of national integration, developed and implemented in collaboration with a group of key partners, including the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Emirates Foundation, PureHealth, the Civil Defence, and Fatima College of Health Sciences. Those partners play a central role in capacity-building, designing training programmes, and supervising the application of acquired skills in real-life settings.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, stated, “Today, we honour exemplary citizens who, through their spirit of volunteerism, have embodied the essence of belonging and generosity. Volunteerism in the UAE is not merely an act of goodwill; it is a national duty that reflects the vision of our leadership to build a cohesive, resilient society capable of facing any challenge.”

NCEMA concluded by reaffirming its continued efforts to strengthen the culture of volunteerism and community readiness through purposeful national initiatives, calling on all members of society to join the national volunteer networks and contribute to building a more prepared, united, and resilient UAE.