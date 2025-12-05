Brand Dubai wraps second edition of National Month celebrations

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- After 30 days of activities marked by national pride and community spirit, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has drawn the curtain on the second edition of the National Month celebrations. Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the campaign was organised in collaboration with more than 250 government, semi-government and private entities.

This year’s programme spanned major national occasions, beginning with Flag Day and culminating in the 54th Eid Al Etihad. The celebrations unfolded under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose vision laid the foundations of the UAE’s unity and development.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the month’s events captured the nation’s shared sense of belonging and pride. She thanked the strategic partners whose support ensured the success of a programme designed to reinforce the values that form the UAE’s social and cultural core — loyalty, identity and unity.

Al Marri noted that the exceptional scale of public engagement from both citizens and residents was the clearest measure of the campaign’s success. The campaign’s outcomes reflect how strongly people connect with the UAE’s vision and progress and how its national priorities are increasingly understood and recognised across society.

“Our leadership continues to encourage us to inspire society, empower youth, and strengthen the identity that unites us. These values will continue to guide our work and future initiatives,” she added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the extensive collaboration among government and semi-government organisations was a vital factor in the success of National Month, reflecting Dubai’s longstanding one-team ethos. The initiative served to deepen national identity and bring society together around a shared message: that every individual is a partner in shaping the future envisioned by the Founding Fathers. Al Suwaidi further said national occasions offer a moment to recall the remarkable efforts of a generation that laid the country’s foundations with foresight and resolve.

The outcomes achieved this year highlight Emirati society’s creativity and its ability to turn national values into meaningful experiences. The campaign reached an estimated 2.9 billion people, with more than 75 million video views and over 160,000 posts across digital media platforms, she added.

Sara Merdas, a member of the organising committee, said the campaign helped present national celebrations in a way that tells the story of the Union and the UAE’s ongoing progress. She said Brand Dubai views investment in creativity as an investment in people and the future of the country. She noted that National Month provided a valuable boost to small businesses and entrepreneurs from the Proudly from Dubai initiative, with more than 150 homegrown ventures from across Dubai contributing to the celebrations.

National Month began with Flag Day celebrations on 3rd November. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, raised the UAE flag at the iconic Gate Building in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The building’s façade was adorned with a large-scale artwork developed by Brand Dubai in cooperation with DIFC, featuring Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid. The design combined symbols of the UAE’s past with motifs of its ambitions in innovation, space and other fields. Another highlight was the Flag Garden in Umm Suqeim 2, which drew thousands of citizens, residents and tourists. This year, the Flag Garden featured 11,000 flags arranged to form a 60x90 metre portrait of the two Founding Fathers.

The celebrations extended across the city. In partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Metro carriages on the Red Line were decorated with images of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and verses from ‘The People and the Leader’, a poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

At Expo City Dubai’s House of Arts, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra performed the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ song in a concert inspired by the same poem. The orchestra’s 25 musicians, drawn from around the world, reflected Dubai’s cosmopolitan character and its growth as a hub for creativity and talent.

Brand Dubai, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, also unveiled a large-scale ground installation featuring a joint portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed and the late Sheikh Rashid. Located at the roundabout opposite Dubai Frame, near the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Zabeel Park, the artwork spans a diameter of 82 metres. Created using multi-coloured gravel, the installation was designed to be visible from above, forming a striking visual tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers.

The month concluded with the Al Etihad Parade, organised by Brand Dubai in cooperation with the Dubai Events Security Committee and the Community Development Authority. Held on 2nd December, the parade brought together more than 500 vehicles in a moving tribute to the UAE’s journey of unity and ambition. Beginning at Union House, the birthplace of the UAE, the parade ended at Burj Al Arab, a marker of the nation’s modern-day achievements and global stature.