2026 FIFA World Cup draw sets stage for high-stakes clashes amid record Arab representation

WASHINGTON, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup placed the Arab national teams into groups of varying difficulty across the 12 groups announced by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

A record six Arab teams will compete in the tournament—the largest Arab presence in any World Cup to date. Iraq also remains in contention through the intercontinental play-offs, which could raise the total number of Arab participants to seven.

A total of 42 teams were allocated, while six spots remain reserved for teams advancing through the European and intercontinental play-offs, completing the list of 48 nations participating in the finals.

The draw ceremony was held today in a grand event at the historic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of preparations for the United States, Canada, and Mexico to host next summer’s World Cup—marking the first edition to feature 48 teams, including seven Arab nations.

According to the group allocations, Qatar were drawn into Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and a European play-off qualifier, while Morocco were placed in Group C with Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland.

Tunisia were drawn into Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and a European play-off qualifier, whereas Egypt were placed in Group G with Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Saudi Arabia were drawn into Group H, where they will face Spain, Uruguay, and Cabo Verde.

Group J includes two Arab teams—Algeria and Jordan—alongside Argentina and Austria.

The identities of six of the 48 participating teams have yet to be determined. These remaining places will be filled in March 2026, with four teams advancing from the European play-offs, which include 16 national sides. Meanwhile, six teams—including Iraq—will compete for the two available berths in the intercontinental play-offs: Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.