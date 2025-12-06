Indonesia plans to buy 200 helicopters for defense, disaster response

JAKARTA, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced a plan to procure up to 200 helicopters next year to strengthen Indonesia's defense posture and improve the country's preparedness for natural disasters, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) reported.

He noted the country's high disaster risk due to its position in the Pacific Ring of Fire, referring to the ongoing emergency response to floods and landslides in Sumatra.

"We have just received five new helicopters this week, and the number will continue to increase. I have ordered my aides to procure 200 helicopters starting January next year," Prabowo said during the Golkar Party's 61st anniversary event in Jakarta on Friday.

He conveyed condolences to residents affected by the widespread disasters and said Indonesia remains a resilient nation capable of overcoming crises through collective action and rapid mobilisation.

Prabowo assured the public that the government has been working quickly to respond, including deploying 50 helicopters to deliver aid and support search and rescue operations in affected regions.

He defended the procurement plan, saying Indonesia must strengthen its capacity not only to deter military threats but also to respond effectively as a disaster-prone nation.

Prabowo reaffirmed the government's commitment to mobilising all available resources, including military transport aircraft, to ensure rapid disaster response nationwide.