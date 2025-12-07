Ajman's stud secures Super Gold title at World Arabian Horse Championship 'Supreme' in Doha

DOHA, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman Stud's mare 'Al Aryam Banafsaj' was crowned Super Gold Champion at the World Arabian Horse Championship 'Supreme' in Doha today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the emirate's Executive Council. Up to 70 elite purebred Arabian horses from 10 countries took part in the global event.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed his delight at Ajman Stud’s global achievement, praising the outstanding level of the competing horses and the remarkable success and professional organisation of the event by the State of Qatar, reflecting the championship’s importance and international stature.

He reaffirmed that the UAE's enduring commitment to the preservation and breeding of Arabian horses—a tradition established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan—is a profound demonstration of the nation's dedication to safeguarding its heritage.

"UAE's stud farms are globally distinguished for their exceptional care of horses and their unique purebred lines," Sheikh Ammar said.