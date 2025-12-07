Global Council for Tolerance discusses strengthening peace-building efforts in Somalia

MOGADISHU, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has commended the leading regional and international role of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, particularly across the African continent. He affirmed the importance of the council’s initiatives in promoting dialogue, coexistence, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development.

This came during his meeting in Mogadishu with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, where both sides discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at advancing tolerance, peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

Al Jarwan stressed the council’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Somalia and working with its institutions to promote a culture of tolerance and peace, as well as supporting institutional development and initiatives that foster progress and prosperity.

In a related context, the Council signed two cooperation agreements with the Somalia's Federal Parliament (both chambers) during an official ceremony held at the parliamentary headquarters in Mogadishu to strengthen joint efforts aimed at prmoting the values of tolerance and peace.