Jawaher Al Qasimi attends winners' ceremony of Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating Spirit of Youth

SHARJAH, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, attended the ceremony honouring the 680 winners of the fifth edition of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth (SSACSY). The ceremony was held this evening at Al Badi’ Al Amer Palace.

Addressing the award winners, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said, “I am truly delighted to see such a large group of young people before me today, for you have believed that adventure is spirit, volunteering is its nourishment, and discovering yourselves at this early age is your compass to becoming exceptional youth. I congratulate you on your well-deserved achievement in winning the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating Spirit of Youth (SSACSY). It is an honour and source of pride for me to witness your accomplishments in every field. We always follow your work on social media platforms, and I am deeply proud of you and of what you contribute to the community of the Emirate of Sharjah.”

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher shared a set of parental guidelines with the young winners, emphasising that she spoke to them in the same manner she would address her children. She said, “I take this opportunity to instil in your values that I trust will serve as your sustenance on your journey and as a reference that will safeguard your steps towards the right path. Always remember that your commitment to your values and principles is the cornerstone of your success, and the support system around you—your family, teachers, and friends—provides you with words of praise, pride, and encouragement that fuel you to give more and to continue giving.”

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher went on to highlight the importance of loyalty and honesty in relationships, saying, “I urge you to keep your promises and honour your commitments. Don't break a promise or let down those who believed in you. Breaking promises sows doubt and weakens the bonds between you and others, and hearts that have entrusted you deserve to be protected. I also advise you not to allow anyone who seeks to sow discord to damage your beautiful relationships with peers who trust you. Avoid justifying your mistakes with lies; the path of lying is short, no matter how easy it may seem—especially when you know you are in the wrong. Do not hesitate to apologise; it is a virtue of the noble. Greatness lies in facing oneself, acknowledging mistakes and bearing responsibility for them. Ignore those who say apologies are unmanly or unworthy of status. An apology diminishes no one; rather, it elevates.”

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher also stressed the need to act responsibly and ethically when using social media, “Avoid posting disputes and arguments. Verify information from official sources, and do not be swept away by rumours or falsehoods. A Muslim’s character is pure; they listen to what is beneficial and convey only what is beneficial. Be a support for those who need you, for sincere giving returns to its giver in abundance. Brotherhood is not a luxury; it is a strength upon which we lean in this life.”

She continued by affirming the value of noble character in dealing with others, such as avoiding hypocrisy and flattery and safeguarding secrets that are entrusted as part of a person’s innermost self. She said, “Distance yourselves from hypocrisy, and remain steadfast in speaking the truth—even if it is against yourselves. Truth is light, and those who walk in light do not stumble. Keep your hearts transparent and pure, for what is in the heart appears in the face, behaviour and conduct. If you've reached the top, then be equally committed to honesty and loyalty, the true foundation of your success.”

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher concluded her advice with the most precious counsel she could offer, “Finally, I urge you to embrace a recommendation that I hope will resonate in your hearts: always seek the pleasure of Almighty Allah, for it is the greatest attainment. These are words of guidance I place in your hands. Plant them in your hearts, water them with sincerity, and let them bear fruit in your character and dealings. Begin each day with an optimistic spirit and set out towards new horizons with sincere hearts and mindful minds.”

During her remarks, Aziza Ibrahim Al Mazmi, Director of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating Spirit of Youth (SSACSY), welcomed attendees to Sharjah, which has gathered youth energies from across the emirate. She said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is reflected in his belief that every person carries within them an energy worthy of discovery and that when giving is planted in hearts, it yields courageous youth unafraid of challenges. With every edition, this vision becomes a vivid reality driven by passion and achievement. This year, the number of winners reached 680 young men and women from 37 nationalities—a number that reflects not only statistical growth but also a maturity of awareness and experience.”

Al Mazmi added, “As the circle of participation has widened, so too has the vision of this award. Its aim has never been solely for young people to seek medals but to acquire life skills that enable them to become the best versions of themselves. In Sharjah, individuals' paths intersected not by chance, but rather in response to a belief that genuine investment starts with the individual. The award gathered energies before titles, launching a generation capable of leaving a positive impact wherever they go in this world.”

She concluded, “Sharjah—through the vision of our father, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council—remains a place where knowledge is built, energies flourish, and the future is shaped through human confidence and will.”

During their interventions, both Hamad Al Hashmi and Mariam Majid expressed their pride in achieving this accomplishment, which enriched them with knowledge that grows and giving that leaves a mark on people’s lives. They noted that this experience has given all the winners a genuine motivation, strengthening their belief in their abilities and empowering them to pursue their ambitions with confidence.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators; members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees; directors of the institutions of the Sharjah Family and Community Council; and several leaders of government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth (SSACSY) is the first award of its kind in the region, making its significance noteworthy. It seeks to help young people in the UAE improve their skills and talents by encouraging them to do extracurricular activities. The award gives people a chance to stand out in several areas, such as adventure, volunteering, strengthening their skills, and staying fit and healthy. Anyone aged 13 to 18 in the UAE can join.