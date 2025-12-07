Fire in India’s Goa state kills at least 23

NEW DELHI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 23 people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a popular entertainment facility in India’s Goa state, the state’s chief minister said on Sunday. The blaze broke out shortly after midnight in Arpora in North Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said most of the victims were kitchen staff at the facility, along with three to four tourists.

The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion and has been extinguished, with all bodies recovered.

Sawant said the state government will conduct an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building regulations were followed.