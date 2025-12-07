Vietnam’s real estate attracts new generation FDI

HANOI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s real estate sector continues to consolidate its position as a major magnet for foreign investors, ranking second only after processing and manufacturing in newly registered foreign direct investment (FDI).

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), as of late October, the property market had received US$2.75 billion in newly registered capital and about US$1.5 billion in disbursed funds, reflecting sustained appeal and a shift towards a new generation of foreign investment.

Analysts attribute this momentum to an improved investment policy framework and a more transparent, business-friendly environment. Vietnam has accelerated administrative reforms, digitalised procedures and enhanced transparency in land allocation and management - key factors in reducing costs and risks for foreign investors in a sector traditionally shaped by stringent regulations.

Market confidence and the recovery of domestic enterprises are further reinforcing the trend. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, nearly 4,700 new real estate firms had been established, a year-on-year increase of 20.3 percent. The growth in scale and capability of Vietnamese property developers reflects renewed confidence in the sector and provides a strong basis for deeper cooperation with international investors on strategic projects.