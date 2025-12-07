President of Uzbekistan receives Minister of Energy

TASHKENT, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, together with the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a group of CEOs and representatives from key energy sectors across the UAE’s government and private entities.

Al Mazrouei conveyed to President Mirziyoyev the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Uzbekistan and its people.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key areas, including renewable energy, transport and logistics, in addition to reviewing promising investment opportunities and supporting economic partnerships between the two countries.

Both sides affirmed the strength of their expanding economic relations and reiterated their shared commitment to building on this progress.

President Mirziyoyev welcomed the UAE delegation and conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership, noting his country’s appreciation for the strong relations between the two nations and its commitment to advancing them in support of shared interests.