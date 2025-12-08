Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Bill Gates on the sidelines of Formula 1

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, met with Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, on the sidelines of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab discussed with Bill Gates ways to enhance mutual cooperation across various spheres of humanitarian and developmental work, as well as joint initiatives between the United Arab Emirates and the Gates Foundation, with the aim of improving living standards, addressing challenges worldwide, and supporting community development in line with global priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.