Theyab bin Zayed crowns Lando Norris as 2025 Formula 1 World Champ

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan crowned McLaren driver Lando Norris as the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion, following the season-ending round held as part of the 17th edition of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also crowned Red Bull driver Max Verstappen as the winner of the 17th edition of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the winners of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship on their achievements and the distinguished performances they delivered throughout the stages of the season, praising the effective efforts of organisers and strategic partners that contributed to the success of this global event.