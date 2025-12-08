Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends activations at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has attended activations at the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and toured the Paddock Club, previewing a number of participating pavilions and interactive experiences offered by national entities and partners.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of the race in consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for major sporting events and as an effective platform for promoting tourism and diversifying the economy, in addition to its role in building strategic international partnerships.

He praised the efforts of the organisers and strategic partners in making this global event a success, reflecting the level of professional organisation that enhances the emirate's international presence and confirms its ability to host major sporting, tourism and entertainment events