ADMAF unveils ‘Wisdom of Culture’ as theme of 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Patron of the Abu Dhabi Festival and wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Festival, presented by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) – will return to the capital for its 23rd edition with the theme “The Wisdom of Culture.”

The theme affirms that culture stands as a foundation of understanding and a bridge that unites nations through the exchange of ideas, creativity and innovation in the pursuit of a shared future.

The 2026 edition, featuring a headline programme of world-class classical music performances and global collaborations to be announced soon, will also celebrate 50 years of diplomatic and cultural ties with its Country of Honour - the United States of America.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the Festival’s role as a pioneering model of cultural diplomacy and soft power since 2004, contributing to strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates as a global beacon of knowledge and a vibrant centre for cultural dialogue and human connection.

His Highness said, “The theme of the Festival’s 23rd edition is ‘The Wisdom of Culture,’ embodying the United Arab Emirates’ vision for arts and culture as a transformative catalyst nurturing understanding, coexistence, peace and harmony, while fostering sustainable development and prosperity across societies.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah continued, “For more than two decades, the Abu Dhabi Festival has reflected the UAE’s unwavering dedication to uniting heritage and modernity, tradition and innovation. Through co-productions and premieres in collaboration with leading cultural institutions and festivals, it has elevated the presence of Emirati and Arab creativity on the global stage. The 2026 edition continues this formidable legacy, bringing leading international artists to the stages of Abu Dhabi – a global cultural capital and UNESCO City of Music – while showcasing Emirati talent alongside their global counterparts.”

“In recognition of the enduring friendship and deep cultural ties between our nations, Abu Dhabi Festival proudly celebrates the United States of America as the Country of Honour. In the year that marks 250 years of independence and over 50 years of bilateral relations, we reaffirm our shared commitment to upholding peace, regional and global stability and the values of tolerance and human fraternity,” His Highness added.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah concluded, “We look forward to reaffirming the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi Festival in building bridges of international cooperation through visionary creative leadership and further enhancing the United Arab Emirates’ position within the global cultural landscape.”

The theme ‘The Wisdom of Culture’ reflects the guiding light that reveals culture’s power to bring people together and spark meaningful dialogue between identities and traditions, uniting Abu Dhabi with the world and linking nations to one another. It underscores the belief that culture is a universal language, one that inspires creation, drives innovation and strengthens bonds across borders.

As the Country of Honour, the United States of America will be celebrated for its enduring cultural ties with the United Arab Emirates and their shared commitment to advancing creativity, dialogue and mutual understanding through the arts.

The 23rd edition of the Festival coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence and marks over fifty years of diplomatic friendship and collaboration between the two nations. Through an inspiring programme of cross-cultural initiatives, the Festival will reflect their collective vision for artistic innovation and cultural exchange.

As the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), the mothership of the Abu Dhabi Festival, marks 30 years of service under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, it remains committed to enriching Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision and supporting the growth of the cultural and creative industries in the UAE by investing in its youth, supporting its artists and inspiring its audiences.

The 2026 season of the Festival stands as a testament to the nation’s steadfast belief in the transformative power of culture. Today, as the UAE continues to flourish as a global hub for creativity and cultural exchange, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its position as a beacon of cultural diplomacy, inspiring progress, nurturing talent and shaping a future guided by wisdom, peace and meaningful dialogue through arts and culture.