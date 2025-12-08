Japan logs record current account surplus for October, up 15.5%

TOKYO, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's current account surplus in October grew 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.83 trillion yen ($18 billion), a record for the month, lifted by higher returns on foreign investments, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the ninth consecutive month, as the goods trade balance also returned to a surplus, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, climbed 8.6 percent to 3.46 trillion yen, Kyodo News quoted the ministry as saying.

The goods trade registered a surplus of 98.3 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 152.7 billion yen a year earlier.

Exports grew 2.8 percent to 9.66 trillion yen on increased shipments of semiconductor-related components, while imports rose 0.1 percent to 9.56 trillion yen.