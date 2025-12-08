Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome 2026 with largest New Year’s Eve celebration

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Wathba is preparing to host one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the UAE and the region, as the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival finalizes an exceptional program featuring an unprecedented 62-minute fireworks show, the world’s largest drone performance, and a diverse lineup of cultural and heritage events presented by participating countries, sponsors, and strategic partners. The celebration reinforces the festival’s position as a global platform for culture, entertainment, and community connection.

The festival will present a landmark fireworks display aiming to break five new Guinness World Records. The show will unfold in five stages throughout New Year’s Eve, beginning at 8 pm and culminating at midnight with the main display, which will run for 62 minutes continuously.

The fireworks will utilize the latest synchronization and launch technologies, creating a breathtaking spectacle that illuminates the Al Wathba skyline on an unprecedented scale.

Visitors will also witness a groundbreaking drone show featuring 6,500 drones performing in a single 20-minute sortie. The show includes nine giant aerial formations presented for the first time globally, synchronized with a digital countdown and integrated with the fireworks display, offering a visually immersive experience that highlights the festival’s innovative use of advanced entertainment technologies.

This year’s New Year’s Eve program will feature strong participation from official sponsors and strategic partners, each contributing unique elements within their dedicated spaces across the festival grounds.

Contributions include interactive cultural activations by government partners highlighting Emirati heritage and identity; technical support from specialized partners providing lighting, laser, and drone technologies; as well as artistic, cultural, and musical programs presented by participating countries.

This collaborative presence underscores the vital role of partnerships in elevating national events and enhancing the festival’s position as a leading global cultural destination.

Beyond the major aerial shows, the festival will host an extensive lineup of traditional Emirati performances, including Al Ayala, Al Razfa, and Al Nadooba, featuring hundreds of performers, alongside international performance groups that attract wide public interest.

Participating countries will present carnival-style parades, musical shows, and cultural demonstrations throughout the evening.

The festival will also offer dedicated family programming, including children’s shows on the Kids’ Theatre and activities in the newly opened Wonderland entertainment city, which launched in December 2025 as a key attraction for families during the New Year festivities.

The Higher Committee announced expanded operational preparations to accommodate the expected large crowds, including increased entry and exit gates, wider pedestrian paths, strengthened safety and medical support services, and the deployment of specialized field teams to ensure smooth visitor movement. The committee confirmed that entry will close once the site reaches full capacity to maintain visitors’ safety.

The committee urged the public to follow the festival’s official channels and secure their tickets early to ensure entry and benefit from available services.

These preparations reflect the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s vision to deliver one of the region’s most remarkable New Year celebrations, combining tradition, innovation, and global entertainment to welcome 2026 in a truly exceptional atmosphere.