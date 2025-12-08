Dubai to host Gulf-European Interventional Cardiology Conference December 10

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host the 15th edition of GulfPCR-GIM, the Gulf-European Interventional Cardiology Conference, on 10th to 11th December.

The event is the largest of its kind in the Gulf and the Middle East, bringing together more than 1,500 participants and 200 faculty members from over 50 countries.

GulfPCR-GIM has established itself as a leading regional platform for advancing interventional cardiovascular medicine through high-level education and international collaboration. The conference plays a pivotal role in enhancing the competencies of local healthcare professionals while fostering global knowledge exchange.

This year’s edition features a comprehensive scientific programme that includes interactive educational sessions, live case discussions and expert panels.

Highlights include six complex interventional procedures transmitted live via satellite from four leading cardiac centres in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, showcasing advanced treatments for coronary and valvular heart diseases.

The procedures will also feature prominent Gulf female physicians, underscoring the central role of women in specialised medical fields.

The sessions will address a wide range of topics, including clinical case studies, bifurcation techniques, intravascular imaging (IVUS/OCT), coronary physiology, complication management and innovation in stent and balloon technologies. The programme also includes joint sessions with international societies, fostering cross-border clinical insight and educational advancement.

In parallel with the scientific agenda, the conference will host an international medical exhibition featuring over 20 global medical technology companies, providing attendees with first-hand exposure to the latest devices, technologies, and therapeutic solutions in interventional cardiology.

The event will also highlight the GulfWIN initiative, a regional effort dedicated to empowering Gulf female interventional cardiologists and advancing the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in women.