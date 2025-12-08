MBC GROUP announced as Strategic Partner for 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to the content creation industry, has announced that MBC GROUP- the largest and leading media organisation in the MENA region - has been named a Strategic Partner for the fourth edition of the Summit.

The event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, will take place in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good”.

This strategic partnership reaffirms the pivotal role of Arab media institutions in supporting purposeful content creation across the region - driving the development of Arabic content, strengthening its global presence, enhancing the visibility of Arab media on the international stage, and empowering creators to craft impactful narratives that help build more conscious and creative societies.

Bassam Albraikan, Director of PR, CSR and Corporate Communications at MBC GROUP, said, “We are proud to be the Strategic Partner of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit - a global platform that brings together creators, influencers, and content makers from around the world.”

He added that this partnership reflects MBC GROUP’s commitment to empowering young Arab talent while elevating Arabic content to compete and make an impact in the global digital landscape.

He emphasised that through this partnership, and with its more than three-decade legacy in media and entertainment, MBC GROUP will support the Summit’s initiatives and participating talents, sharing its extensive experience in premium content production with the next generation of creators. This, he noted, will further strengthen the role of Arab media in shaping the global digital media ecosystem.

“Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit opens new horizons of collaboration between traditional and digital media, paving the way for a more integrated media environment across the Arab world.”

Hussein Al Atouli, Director of the New Media Academy, said, “MBC GROUP holds a pioneering position in supporting Arabic content and advancing the media industry across the region. Through its partnership with the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we will jointly enhance the capabilities of talented content creators by equipping them with the knowledge, expertise, and technology needed to advance their creative output.”

He added, “Empowering content creators goes beyond providing them with tools—it’s also about giving them opportunities to engage with leading media institutions like MBC GROUP, and to benefit from its experience in developing creative skills and building professional capabilities that elevate Arabic content to global standards.”

He affirmed that the partnership strengthens synergy between traditional and new media, paving the way for joint initiatives and projects that reflect the rapid transformation of the digital media landscape.

“The 1 Billion Followers Summit provides an ideal platform to exchange expertise, build new partnerships, and enhance the quality and global impact of Arabic content, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and purposeful media,” he said.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MBC Group to equip content creators with the tools and technologies that match the fast-paced evolution of the digital world. It enables them to produce innovative and purposeful content that embodies Arab identity, reflects positive societal values, and strengthens the competitiveness of Arabic content on the global stage.

It also provides talented creators from the Arab world with the opportunity to engage with leading global content creators and influencers during the Summit’s sessions—fostering collaboration between traditional media and emerging digital platforms while creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation and impactful media production.

Founded in London in 1991 as an independent satellite channel, MBC GROUP has evolved into one of the region’s largest and most influential media conglomerates, home to a diverse portfolio of brands that includes over 13 free-to-air television channels and 3 radio stations.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit builds on the remarkable success of its previous edition in January 2025, which attracted over 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 top CEOs and global experts, recording over 30,000 in-person attendees and 1.5 billion digital interactions.

As part of its preparations for the upcoming edition, the Summit has announced several major global initiatives, including the world’s largest AI-generated film award, valued at US$1 million, launched in collaboration with Google, the Creators Ventures Accelerator, part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures programme, organised and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global, with up to AED50 million allocated to support creators and startups competing for funding and incubation.

Initiatives also included the introduction of a dedicated pavilion for content creation companies for the first time since the Summit’s inception, a milestone aimed at advancing the content creation economy and empowering young creators to draw inspiration from leading influencers who have successfully established their own ventures.