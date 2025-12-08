China's foreign currency reserves rise to $3.3464 trillion in November

BEIJING, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s foreign currency reserves reached US$3.3464 trillion at the end of November 2025, an increase of US$3 billion, or 0.09 percent, compared with the end of October, according to official data released on Sunday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed this increase to the combined impact of currency translation and changes in asset prices.

According to the administration, the US dollar index declined in November amid factors such as macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations in major economies, while global financial asset prices recorded mixed movements.