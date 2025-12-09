Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office joins inaugural BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing emirate’s international media presence

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) on Monday opened its pavilion to thousands of attendees at the inaugural BRIDGE Summit at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), showcasing immersive experiences and insights into the emirate’s sustainable development trajectory, its expanding footprint in the media landscape, and its leadership in advancing best practices in government communication.

Through its dedicated pavilion at the event, RAKGMO is showcasing the Emirate’s vision for the future, the growth it is experiencing across various vital sectors and its pioneering role as a hub for media and innovation. The pavilion features hi-tech methods to tell Ras Al Khaimah’s story, highlighting its journey, cultural history and world-class attributes that have made it an ideal destination for living, working, investing and visiting.

In a statement on the participation, Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General, said: “The vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for sustainable development, at one with the Emirate’s natural environment, is becoming a reality. Our goal at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office is to deliver a clear message that showcases Ras Al Khaimah’s advancements across various vital sectors, leveraging the breakthrough technologies transforming the media sector to achieve our strategy and bring to light the Emirate’s remarkable sustainable development journey.”

“We firmly believe that media is a key partner in shaping the future, and the rapid and continuous progress we are witnessing in the sector opens up new prospects for innovation and knowledge transfer,” Her Excellency added. “As we join this global gathering, we remain committed to enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s stature as a destination brimming with opportunities, showcasing its achievements in terms of development and highlighting the success stories and landmark projects it is implementing across various fields.”

“Furthermore, we are dedicated to expanding our network of constructive partnerships with media institutions around the world, which broadens the reach of our messaging and enhances public engagement with forward-thinking government initiatives,” H.E. Fatani stated. “This embodies our vision for a future where government communication is more influential, sustainable and flexible, while meeting the highest standards of transparency and reliability.”

Concluding her statement, Fatani said: “The BRIDGE Summit is among the leading international platforms dedicated to enhancing government communication and forecasting the future of media, bringing together media leaders and policymakers from around the world. Our participation in this prestigious event reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to continuously developing its advanced government communication model, which serves to further advance the Emirate’s regional and international standing.”

At RAKGMO’s pavilion at BRIDGE Summit, visitors can discover Ras Al Khaimah and explore its unique character through a series of visual displays that showcase its environment, strategic location and diverse nature, including beaches, mountains and desert terrain. Visitors can also learn about its exceptional quality of life and the prominent advantages it offers in the fields of investment, business, tourism, living and economic opportunities.

The pavilion is equipped with advanced technologies to offer visitors an opportunity to discover the essence of the Emirate through newly shot footage of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prominent landmarks, from pristine natural landscapes to cultural heritage sites, high-end hospitality destinations and modern lifestyle features, along with its unique advantages, including its stable and transparent governance, high growth trajectory and sustainable development agenda.

Throughout the Summit, RAKGMO will provide live coverage, including reports, interviews and real-time updates across digital platforms, while RAK FM, the Emirate’s Arabic-language radio station, broadcasts live from the event, interviewing key speakers, participants and media experts.