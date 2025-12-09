Digital Dubai receives high-level Six-Star Accreditation from Global Innovation Institute

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has announced that it had received the prestigious Six-Star accreditation from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), joining a select group of leading global institutions in innovation. This achievement will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as an international reference for digital transformation and government innovation.

This milestone is the outcome of years of systematic investment in building up an integrated innovation ecosystem that encompasses talent development and the implementation of solutions and technologies with a future focus. This has placed Digital Dubai as an example for government entities across the world. The advanced accreditation also reflects the Authority's strong commitment to embedding the principles of innovation in all aspects of its operations and services, confirming its leading role in developing frameworks for digital governance that compare to the best in the world.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai praised the unrelenting efforts that resulted in such an important achievement, noting: "Receiving the Six-Star accreditation from the Global Innovation Institute is not only an institutional recognition; it confirms the maturity of the city’s innovation ecosystem and its enablement of transforming innovation into tangible added value across different sectors towards the ultimate objective of making people's lives easier and happier. This achievement is a reflection of the ambitious vision set by our wise leadership to make Dubai a capital of innovation and an open laboratory for shaping the future.

“Innovation at Digital Dubai is an ongoing approach to continuous development, rather than a temporary project. It is the cornerstone of Dubai's readiness for the future and the driving force behind our comprehensive digital transformation. It was with this in mind, and this firm conviction, that we continued empowering creative minds, instilling a culture of continuous improvement, and striving toward consolidating Dubai's standing as a global platform that nurtures innovative ideas and turns them into tangible realities serving humanity and making a difference in a rapidly changing world”. H.E Added.

Entities receiving the Six-Star accreditation are characterized by an exceptional level of maturity in innovation management, which includes effective systems for generating ideas, smart allocation of resources, robust measurement of the impact of innovation, and capability to attain sustainable competitive advantage through continuous improvement.

The Global Innovation Institute, founded in 2010 and headquartered in the state of Michigan, United States, is the world's leading professional body for accreditations and certifications in applied innovation within the business sector. With accredited institutions on every continent in more than 50 countries and with thousands of certified experts, GInI accreditation represents an internationally recognized benchmark for excellence in innovation.

This achievement comes at a very pivotal time as Dubai continues to advance at a fast pace toward solidifying its position as a global capital for innovation and the economy of the future. The success of Digital Dubai is creating broad impact across the government sector in the emirate by raising the standards of excellence in innovation management and reaffirming the strategic value of systematic practices in this field.

This certification further strengthens Dubai's competitiveness in attracting major global technology companies, innovative talent, and investment capital, while empowering the community and business sector with advanced digital services underpinned by global best practices in innovation.