Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Jury to convene in Cairo, Rome to review nominations from 76 countries

CAIRO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is holding in-person meetings this week in Cairo and Rome to review nominations submitted from more than 76 countries worldwide, ahead of selecting the honouree for the award’s seventh edition in 2026.

As part of the programme, members of the judging committee will meet Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Cairo, and Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Catholic Church in the Vatican, during their sessions this week.

The decision to convene in the two cities follows the committee’s annual practice of holding its meetings in one or more global capitals, chosen for their symbolic significance to the values of human fraternity. Cairo, with its deep civilizational legacy, and Rome, with its profound spiritual and cultural heritage, mark milestones in the journey of human fraternity that brought together