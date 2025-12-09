BRIDGE Summit: Yango Play CEO underscores industry shift toward integrated entertainment experiences

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Roman Shimanskiy, Chief Executive of Yango Play, said the future of digital entertainment will be driven less by individual formats and more by integrated “all-in-one” experiences that bring content types together under a single subscription.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit, Shimanskiy said Yango Play was developed to combine movies, series, music and mini-games in one application, as traditional borders between categories become less relevant.

He cited examples such as music videos and movie soundtracks — content that can be seen as either video-streaming or music-streaming — as part of a wider shift in consumption habits.

In this context, he said recommendation capabilities play a central role in helping users decide what to watch, listen to, or play when they do not have a fixed choice in mind.

Shimanskiy noted that the UAE is a priority for Yango Group, which is expanding the range of services it offers in the country, including Yango Maps and Yango Taxi, with Yango Play representing the entertainment component.

He added that the ecosystem introduced in the UAE is designed so that a Yango Play subscription provides not only access to content but also benefits across multiple Yango applications, enabling users to transition smoothly between services.

Shimanskiy described content makers as fundamental to the media landscape, saying the platform supports locally produced titles by bringing them to audiences, while also contributing through its own productions in the UAE.

On artificial intelligence and content creation, Shimanskiy said his top takeaway from the summit was remarks delivered on stage by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, particularly the idea of how people would live in a world where the majority of what they see is created by AI. He said AI is advancing rapidly in content production, making what was difficult weeks ago increasingly fast and cost-effective.