Vietnam's foreign trade to exceed US$900 billion in 2025

HANOI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s foreign trade is projected to exceed US$900 billion in 2025, placing the country among the top 15 global trading powers, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The total import–export value reached nearly US$840 billion in the first 11 months of the year, up 17.2 percent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of more than US$20 billion. With this performance, the US$900 billion target is considered attainable.

During the period, exports stood at over US$430 billion, an increase of 16.1 percent, while imports amounted to US$409.6 billion, up 18.4 percent. Despite global trade challenges, Vietnam’s export growth continued to outpace imports, maintaining a surplus of more than US$20.5 billion.

The year 2025 is not only a record year for exports but also a turning point for Vietnam’s entry into the ranks of the world's largest trading economies. With the 11-month trade volume, Vietnam’s trading pace has accelerated beyond typical cycles.