Fujairah Ruler receives China's Yasha Group Chairman

FUJAIRAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has received the Chairman of China's Yasha Group Ding Zecheng and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumaila Palace.

The meeting explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, with a focus on sustainability, smart city development and related industries, to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad was briefed on the group’s efforts to improve building efficiency, support smart city development and strengthen sustainable practices, in addition to its programmes for nurturing youth innovation and its expertise in green construction and digital technologies.

For his part, the Chairman of Yasha Group extended his appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, lauding the emirate's supportive investment climate that encourages sustainable economic integration.

He also affirmed his interest in partnering with the emirate to enhance building efficiency and cultural projects through the integration of local character and modern architectural visions that promote cultural identity, highlighting architecture’s role as a link between civilisations.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, and Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality.