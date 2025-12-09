Egypt announces details of 10th Zayed Charity Run in Giza

CAIRO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday announced the details of the 10th edition of the Zayed Charity Run, set to take place on 26th December in Sheikh Zayed City, Giza. The ministry is organising the event in partnership with the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, with this year’s proceeds allocated to the Egyptian Food Bank.

During a press conferenece, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, said the race has become a key symbol of humanitarian sporting cooperation between Egypt and the UAE, adding that it reflects the strength of bilateral ties and the use of sport as a platform for social impact.

He said the ministry is mobilising its resources to ensure the race is held in a way that honours the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, noting that the venue is fully prepared for a large public turnout and that all revenues will support the Food Bank’s programmes.

Mohsen Sarhan Ali, CEO of Egyptian Food Bank, said the organisation’s involvement reflects its commitment to community support, noting that its role extends beyond food assistance to backing initiatives that serve vulnerable families and promote volunteerism.

The race route will stretch from the Zayed 2000 entrance to ZED Park and features a 10km race, a 5km race for amateurs and People of Determination, and a 5km wheelchair competition for professionals.

Past editions have drawn strong participation, including 10,000 runners in Cairo in 2015 and 2016, 10,000 in Luxor in 2017, 15,000 in Ismailia in 2018, 15,000 in Suez in 2019, 20,000 in Alexandria in 2022, 25,000 in the New Administrative Capital in 2023 and 50,000 in 2024, reflecting growing public interest.