NCM: Unstable weather, chance of scattered rainfall from 12 to 19 December

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorlogy (NCM) issued its weather report today for the period from the evening of 12th December until 19th December.

The report stated that the country is affected by the extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-level low-pressure system that deepens and weakens at times.

This system is associated with various cloud formations and a chance of scattered rainfall at intervals.

The NCM indicated that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, occasionally turning northwesterly, and will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times especially with clouds, and may cause blowing dust over land.

The NCM added that the sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.