Dubai Police launch three new strategies to strengthen road safety

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has adopted three specialised strategies to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents across the emirate, including a joint road safety strategy with the Roads and Transport Authority and two additional strategies focused on accident reduction and building a safer traffic environment.

These plans were reviewed during an inspection visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the General Department of Traffic, accompanied by senior officers.

The Traffic Department highlighted key achievements, including joining the International organisation for the Accreditation Commission for Traffic Accident Reconstruction, known as ACTAR, securing international accreditation from IDEALEST and certifying four ACTAR experts. It also developed projects such as the smart operations room and registered twenty intellectual works related to road safety.

Dubai Police showcased upcoming projects, including a unified smart system to manage traffic violations, the Wasl project linking traffic systems with local partners, a new digital fines platform, a driver behaviour monitoring system and Area 56, a fully digital environment supporting traffic operations.

With Dubai’s population reaching about 8.55 million in 2024, traffic remains a significant challenge. Last year, 157 fatalities were recorded, with major causes including sudden swerving, failure to maintain a safe distance, negligence, stopping in the middle of the road and running red lights.

Awareness campaigns reached more than twenty million people, with social media content achieving over one point eight billion views, reinforcing safer driving habits. Dubai Police also activated electronic integration with traffic systems in Gulf Cooperation Council countries to streamline information exchange and violation processing.

Targeted campaigns for delivery motorcycle riders, launched with government and private partners, led to a 19.4 percent increase in recorded violations, reaching 27,353 offences in 2024.

The department also addressed challenges associated with population growth, rising vehicle numbers and the future introduction of self-driving cars, affirming readiness to adopt solutions supporting Dubai Police’s 2033 vision for zero road fatalities.

Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the department’s progress and reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to smart planning, strong partnerships, modern technology and continuous awareness efforts to ensure Dubai remains a global model for traffic safety and innovation.