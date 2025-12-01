BRIDGE Summit 2025: Gaming history made as ChinaJoy debuts globally

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The world of gaming is set to level up as ChinaJoy, Asia’s largest gaming and digital entertainment expo, makes its international debut at BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The landmark event marks ChinaJoy’s first-ever international edition, bringing the energy and innovation of its Shanghai showcase to the UAE’s capital.

At the ChinaJoy Pavilion, visitors will get hands-on access to the latest versions of some of Asia’s most popular games — including Delta Force, Wukong, and Wuchang — all available to play for free. Fans can also capture memorable moments with live models dressed as iconic gaming characters, adding a fun, immersive element to the experience.

“ChinaJoy is one of the biggest gaming events in the world, drawing more than 400,000 visitors during its four-day run each year in Shanghai,” said Fred Xiao, Marketing Manager at China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, organisers of the event. “We wanted the UAE and the Middle East to experience that same excitement and creative energy here in Abu Dhabi.”

The ChinaJoy Pavilion at BRIDGE Summit 2025 features 19 exhibitors showcasing the vibrant Asian gaming and digital entertainment landscape. Participating companies include major industry players such as Tencent Games, Game Science, 505 Games, Shenzhen Moyan Culture Media, MASS, Rich Flower, W Motors, Chengdu Fserking Sports Technology, UMINTON, Beijing Cross Dreams Culture Development, Shanghai Luowen Cultural Media, and YiTi Games.

Visitors can explore a diverse lineup of blockbuster PC and mobile games, large-scale MMORPGs, high-performance sports titles, and award-winning indie releases. Seven globally recognised gaming and creative IPs will also be featured, including Delta Force, Black Myth: Wukong, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, King of the Basket, Vegetables Fairy, Tales of the Neon Sea, and Mercury Abbey.

“Guests will be among the first to experience exciting new games and editions, with some participants launching brand-new titles at the Summit,” added Xiao. “The Pavilion will also host gameplay previews and discussions on global distribution partnerships during the three-day event.”

According to organisers, the collaboration between ChinaJoy and BRIDGE Summit will serve as a vital connection between Asia’s vast gaming ecosystem and the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market. The initiative aims to encourage cross-border partnerships and investment opportunities spanning gaming, esports, and entertainment.

Easor, an official at the Pavilion, added, “The positive response from visitors makes us confident that the ChinaJoy Pavilion will only get bigger and more exciting in future editions, with more innovations and world-class gaming experiences.”

ChinaJoy’s debut at BRIDGE Summit 2025 is expected to attract global investors, esports organisations, creators, and industry partners eager to explore new opportunities in the gaming and digital entertainment sectors.