Abu Dhabi Marathon Village 2025 attracts thousands at Zayed Sports City

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marathon Village 2025, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC, has drawn thousands of visitors to Zayed Sports City since opening on 8th December.

The village serves as the central hub for runners and the public in the lead-up to the seventh Abu Dhabi Marathon, taking place on 13th December. It offers a full programme of sports and entertainment activities for all ages and provides participants with a festive setting to collect race kits.

The village is open daily from 15:00 to 22:00, and on race day it will open from 05:00 to 13:00 to allow visitors and participants more time to enjoy its activities.

Features include fitness classes, yoga sessions and workout activities suitable for all levels. Children’s zones offer games and interactive experiences, while live music and artistic performances contribute to the celebratory atmosphere.

Pavilions for sponsors and partners showcase the latest sports, health and fitness products. Participants can collect their Nike race shirts after registration and view this year’s bespoke medals, designed with the marathon course map.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the village is an essential part of the marathon experience, offering an integrated environment for runners, families and visitors. He said it reflects the event’s global status and its focus on health, activity and community engagement.

On 11th December at 16:00, the village will host a pre-race press conference featuring leading international runners, offering media insight into their preparations and expectations.

The village plays a key community role by encouraging sports participation and promoting an active lifestyle, giving visitors and runners a dedicated space to enjoy the build-up to race day.