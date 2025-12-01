BRIDGE Summit 2025 confronts rising threat to privacy, truth in age of relentless misinformation

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, led a wide-ranging conversation titled “In the Spotlight: Privacy, Risk and Resilience in the Age of Misinformation,” featuring Richard Attias, Strategic Advisor to the Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, and Cécilia Attias, Founder and President of the Cécilia Attias Foundation for Women and Advisory Board Member of the BRIDGE Alliance.

The discussion confronted the realities of the digital era — the acceleration of AI, the intensity of social media, and the rising tide of misinformation — and explored what it means for public figures and ordinary citizens to protect truth, dignity, and personal safety in a world where visibility comes with real consequences.

Reflecting on the foundations of his career, the Moroccan-born strategic communications expert and global forums organiser drew a line from his academic training in engineering to his decades building global dialogue platforms.

“I moved from building physical bridges to building bridges between people,” he said, noting that the UAE — with its cultural diversity and spirit of coexistence — has long inspired his work in creating spaces for meaningful, solutions-driven conversation.

Attias described the Emirates as an indispensable part of his personal journey: a nation led by visionary leaders who turn ambition into reality. While he remains generally disinterested in sharing on social media, he acknowledged the potential of platforms like TikTok for knowledge exchange, while warning that they are equally flooded with misleading content.

He stressed that the accelerating power of AI makes it more important than ever for humans to remain in control of their tools — not the other way around.

Cécilia Attias, Founder & President, Cécilia Attias Foundation for Women and Advisory Board Member, BRIDGE Alliance, gave the conversation a deep personal dimension as she spoke about family life, her children, and the dangers that some in the media can present to those who live in the spotlight.

She reflected on the importance of guarding private life with intention and creating protected moments away from public scrutiny. False stories, she noted, are one of the most persistent burdens faced by public figures, alongside everyday constraints such as being unable to shop freely with family due to constant cameras. Cécilia also challenged the role of certain media actors who prioritise attention over truth, stressing that the most effective response to rumours and misinformation is not to engage with them at all.

Her thoughts on family life and the impact of media led the couple to reflect on the years they lived in the UAE and the country’s continuing importance to their ongoing work. Both share a deep admiration and devotion to the Emirates.

“It’s one of the rare countries in the world with total objectivity, where privacy is respected,” she said. “We never had a single issue when we were living here.”

“There is a warmth in the people of this region that is so important,” she said.

Richard offered a similar perspective, seeing the country as a fitting home for the Summit, which is a great gathering place for global media and creative talent. “We are in a country where people are dreamers and doers, which is amazing,” he said.

Closing the session, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi asked both speakers whether they valued reputation or legacy more. Richard replied with humour: “Reputation is like London weather — it changes every 15 minutes. Legacy is what remains forever.”

Cécilia added that she hopes to be known through tangible contributions that endure across generations.

This session forms part of a 300+ session programme that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.