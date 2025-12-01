Arab League condemns Israeli forces’ storming of UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem

CAIRO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the Israeli forces’ storming of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem, describing it as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at undermining the agency’s role.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement today that the occupation’s justifications are unlawful, adding that the objective is to end UNRWA’s presence and operations in the occupied territory.

He called on the international community to intervene to stop attacks on the agency, which provides services to millions of Palestinian refugees, noting the recent United Nations decision to renew its mandate for three years.