Arab Parliament President condemns Israeli forces’ storming of UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem

CAIRO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem by Israeli occupation forces, describing it as a blatant assault on the United Nations and a violation of international law.

In a statement today, he said the incident is part of a systematic campaign targeting the agency and undermining its role in serving millions of Palestinian refugees.

He urged the international community to take decisive measures and protect the premises of international organisations and their staff, holding the occupation responsible for the escalation and its consequences.