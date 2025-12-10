Korea adds 225,000 jobs in November

SEOUL, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea added 225,000 jobs in November, continuing an upward trend in employment this year, but youth employment declined, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people stood at 29.05 million last month, up 225,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the increase underscores a continued upward trend in employment throughout this year following a brief decline last December, when the country recorded a net loss of 52,000 jobs.

The labour market has shown steady recovery this year, adding 245,000 jobs in May before moderating to 183,000 in June and then jumping to 312,000 in September. In October, the country added 193,000 jobs.