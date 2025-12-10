Al Ain to host UAE National MMA Championship Saturday

AL AIN, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has confirmed that the UAE National MMA Championship 5 will take place on 13th-14th December at the UAE University in Al Ain, bringing together more than 300 athletes across multiple age categories.

Hosting the championship in Al Ain is part of the federation’s strategy to grow mixed martial arts across the UAE and give athletes more opportunities to develop skills, compete, and progress toward higher-level events.

The two-day championship will feature divisions for several age groups, starting with Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14–15 years), followed by Youth A (16–17 years), before concluding with the adults division for athletes aged 18 and above.

Mohamed bin Dalmouj Aldhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the championship is an important step in growing MMA in the UAE, especially as more athletes from different age groups join the sport.

He said, “This championship gives athletes a competitive platform to develop and allows coaches to spot new talent and help them improve. Hosting the event in Al Ain shows the federation’s commitment to reaching all parts of the country and providing regular championships that support athletes’ goals."

Aldhaheri added that the previous four rounds attracted hundreds of athletes of various ages and levels.