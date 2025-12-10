Ajman Media Office, LinkedIn sign MoU to enhance digital government communication

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Media Office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LinkedIn to strengthen the emirate’s digital government communication capabilities and expand the presence of its entities on the professional networking platform.

The MoU, signed during the BRIDGE Summit, sets a framework for cooperation to enhance digital media performance, build reliable official identities, and raise the visibility of Ajman government institutions on LinkedIn.

Under the MoU, LinkedIn will support verification of government accounts and work with Ajman authorities to develop content aligned with platform policies and the emirate’s communication objectives. It also provides for regular training and awareness programmes on the platform’s tools, content management and data analysis, as well as briefings on technical updates and best practices.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, said the partnership aligns with Ajman’s strategy to strengthen its digital presence.

“We aim to build an advanced government communication system based on professionalism and innovation. Our partnership with LinkedIn represents an important step toward expanding the presence of government entities on the professional networking platform and ensuring the delivery of distinguished content that reflects the Ajman Government’s vision and future aspirations," he said.

He added that the collaboration will equip government communication teams with modern tools to improve public engagement.

Amal Al Balushi, Director of the Media Development Department, said the MoU will help develop the skills of government media teams through specialised training on content production, digital reputation management and the use of analytics.

Arda Atalay, Head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn Middle East, said the partnership will support Ajman’s efforts to build stronger digital identities and enhance audience engagement.